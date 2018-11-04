CSU offense sputters at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CSU Athletics/WCSC) - Monmouth raced out to a first half lead and held off visiting Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Kessler Stadium, 37-3.
The Hawks (7-2, 3-0) scored the first 27 points of the game (24 in first half) and recorded 450 total offensive yards in the contest in their second consecutive win over the Buccaneers. London Johnson recorded 213 total yards (117 passing/96 rushing) in the contest in the CSU (3-5, 1-2) loss.
Charleston Southern was unable to take advantage of early Monmouth offensive miscues as the Bucs' first drive stalled at midfield. Utilizing the wind, Tyler Tekac's 55-yard field goal attempt had the distance, but went wide to swing the ball back to the Hawks.
MU responded with 24 first half points with Kenji Bahar targeting Terrance Greene, Jr. and Vinny Grasso for receiving touchdowns. Matt Mosquera connected on a 44-yard field goal just before the halftime break to send the teams into the locker room.
Tekac connected on a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Bucs on the board and continued his advance in the CSU career scoring category. The senior sits 15 points behind Nick Ellis (214, 2003-07) in the Bucs' career records.
Kenny Dinkins highlighted CSU's offensive efforts with 69 receiving yards. EJ Pride recorded a career-high 16 tackles (14 solo) to pace the Bucs defensively.
Bahar finished 15-of-25 through the air for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He added four carries for 52 rushing yards in the game. Pete Guerriero (22 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD) and Juwon Farri (21 carries, 100 yards) both eclipsed the century-mark on the ground in the win.
Monmouth’s defense was led by Erik Massey’s four tackles, while Justin Terry added an interception on the afternoon.
