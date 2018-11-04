Former Oceanside Collegiate standout Hartman done for the year

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Wake Forest Athletics/WCSC) - Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson announced that starting quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the 2018 regular season. Hartman suffered a leg injury against Syracuse.
Hartman becomes the 12th Wake Forest player to be lost for the season.
The former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout has started all nine games for Wake Forest this season, completing 161 of 291 passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He set school freshman records for touchdown passes in a season with 16 and total offense yards with 2,259. Through games of Nov. 3, among all FBS freshman quarterbacks, Hartman ranks third nationally in passing yards with 1,984, third with 16 touchdown passes, fourth in total offense with 251.0 yards per game, fourth in completions per game at 17.9, third with 1,984 passing yards and fourth in points responsible for with 108.
