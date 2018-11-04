Former US Attorney Eric Holder campaigns for Joe Cunningham in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder visited the Lowcountry to campaign for Joe Cunningham.
On Saturday, Holder stopped by the Charleston County Democratic Party Headquarters to speak to campaign volunteers who have been helping the Democratic nominee for SC’s 1st Congressional District.
In a state where republicans are the majority, Holder said he believes next week’s midterm elections may surprise people.
“I think the democratic party here is strong. I think there are going to be some surprises,” Holder said. “I think we are going to see strong showings for democrats and a lot of people coming out to support democratic candidates.”
Holder was also the keynote speaker at the Charleston NAACP annual Freedom Fund Banquet.
