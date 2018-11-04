Police: 1 shot, another struck by fleeing vehicle in overnight incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating an overnight shooting witnesses say started with a fight inside a club.
Police responded to BG Events and Rentals in the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road to investigate a report of shots fired, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
When police arrived they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene, Pryor said.
Police say while they were treating that victim, they received word that a man who had been wounded in the right cheek had been dropped off at an area hospital.
EMS crews took the man who had been struck by the vehicle to a second hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police a fight occurred inside the club and a single shot was fired, striking the victim. Witnesses said everyone then fled the club where many more gunshots were heard.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.