Stingrays complete sweep of Americans

CHARLESTON, SC (SC Stingrays) - The South Carolina Stingrays (6-4-0-0) scored two goals in the first period and added two more in the third to defeat the Allen Americans (3-6-0-1) 4-1 Saturday night and finish off a sweep of the teams’ weekend series at the Allen Event Center.
Forward Jonathan Charbonneau led the way for the Rays with a goal and two assists, while his linemates Andrew Cherniwchan and Grant Besse each extended their point streaks to seven and four games respectively, both scoring goals in South Carolina’s victory.
Besse, who had a goal and an assist, has had multi-point nights in all of his last four contests and is tied for the ECHL lead in scoring with 17 total points on eight goals and nine assists in the team’s first 10 games.
The Plymouth, Minn. native opened the scoring and made it 1-0 SC with his eighth goal of the season from Jonathan Charbonneau at 7:05 of the first period.
The Stingrays then extended their lead to 2-0 when Tim Harrison took advantage of an abnormal bounce off the boards and found the back of the net for the second time this season with assists from Patrick Gaul and Mike Chen at 8:37.
Allen got back within one on a power play goal by Zach Pochiro at 13:43 of the middle period. The tally ended up as the lone strike of the second and the two teams headed to the third period with just one goal separating them.
In that final frame, however, the Stingrays were able to put more distance between themselves and the Americans while playing sound defensive hockey to earn their second victory in as many nights.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.