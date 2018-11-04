Temperatures are Warming Up & Rain Chances Return!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A trough will brush the southeast coast and increase rain chances late today into Monday. Until then expect a mainly dry Sunday with increasing clouds. Highs are expected to climb into the low 70s after a chilly start. Overnight temperatures should drop to the mid 60s, bringing a much warmer start. Have your umbrella handy Monday! Scattered rain is possible with a few rumbles of thunder.
A cold front will sweep through Tuesday night followed by a warm front that is expected to lift north Thursday. Rain chances will stay elevated through this time, but none of the days look to be a wash out. Highs will top out in the 80s Tuesday.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, late day/overnight rain, LOW: 49, HIGH: 72.
TOMORROW: Warmer with chance for scattered rain, LOW: 64, HIGH: 77.
ELECTION DAY: Warmer, spotty showers possible, LOW: 66, high: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for rain, LOW: 62, HIGH: 78.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain possible, LOW: 56, HIGH: 74.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
