Authorities identify two people killed in motorcycle accident on Highway 78

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities identified two people who were killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 78 in North Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 21-year-old Justice J. Scott, the driver of the motorcycle, died in the Saturday night accident.
The passenger, 19-year-old Malana Deas, also died in the incident.
North Charleston police say it happened near Roper Expressway.
An emergency call for the accident came in at 6:43 p.m.
