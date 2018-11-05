Authorities identify two people killed in motorcycle accident on Highway 78

November 5, 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities identified two people who were killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 78 in North Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 21-year-old Justice J. Scott, the driver of the motorcycle, died in the Saturday night accident.

The passenger, 19-year-old Malana Deas, also died in the incident.

North Charleston police say it happened near Roper Expressway.

An emergency call for the accident came in at 6:43 p.m.

