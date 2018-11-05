CARTA offering free rides on election day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides on Tuesday to all riders in order to make sure everyone who wants to vote has a chance to do so.
“We want all eligible voters in the Lowcountry to have access to one of our country’s fundamental rights, without having to overcome mobility or economic barriers,” CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said.
For more information on routes and schedules, visit RideCARTA.com, now featuring a live chat option, or call (843) 724-7420. To find your polling place, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website.
CARTA is currently working to improve service on James Island and add a number of electric buses to its fleet.
