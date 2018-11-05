Coroner identifies man killed in N. Charleston shooting; police report released

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston over the weekend.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old DeJaun Fulton died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead at MUSC.
Investigators arrested 18-year-old Shalhiem Hamilton for Fulton’s murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was denied bond Sunday morning.
North Charleston police officials said Hamilton and Fulton appeared to know each other.
A newly released report states officers responded to a home on Riverview Drive on Saturday afternoon for a person who had been shot.
Responding officers found the victim at the rear of the home.
The victim’s grandmother said they had just returned from the grocery store, when she asked the victim to take the dog outside to use the bathroom.
The grandmother said she then heard gunshots coming from the front of the house, and when she went outside she saw her grandson run from the front of the house towards the backdoor.
According to the grandmother, the victim was holding his chest and said he had been shot. The grandmother told officers that the victim entered the front door before collapsing in the doorway.
Witnesses reported that the incident had occurred at a nearby parking lot near a trailer.
Officers reported that two people initially said there was no one else in the home, but later said there were a few more people inside the trailer.
Detectives did a sweep and located three people one of whom was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle and mirandized.
A report states the person in custody said he was sleeping at the time of the incident.
