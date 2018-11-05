Deputies charge 5 more teens in assault caught on camera

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the number of teens facing charges in an assault near Andrews on Oct. 27 has risen to 11.
Five juveniles have been identified in the assault that was recorded on cell phone video, Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Ofc. Jason Lesley said. The five are all charged with third-degree assault by mob. Their identities were not released because of their age.
Last week, six other teens were arrested in the assault, which happened on Indian Hut Road. Video of the incident circulated on social media.
On Wednesday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Anthony Robert Holmes, 18; David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17; Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17; Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17; and Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17. All were charged with assault by mob. On Thursday, deputies charged Blake Allen Finley, 18, of Andrews, with affray for his role in the fight, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
South Carolina’s criminal code defines Affray as consensual fighting in a public place to the terror of the populace.
All have been released from the Georgetown County Detention Center on bond.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
