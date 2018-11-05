Dorchester County Fire-Rescue kicks off holiday toy drive

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Dorchester County Fire Rescue wants to help make this time of year easier for some families. That's why they are kicking off their 4th Annual Toys for Tots drive.
All you have to do is drop off a new and unwrapped toy in the bay of a participating fire station. There are nine that are involved.
- Station 3 - 134 S. Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
- Station 8 - 532 Ridge Road, Ridgeville
- Station 9 - 109 Dutch Krakeel Road, St. George
- Station 10 - W. 5th North Street (Hwy 75), Summerville
- Station 11 - 200 Hundred Oaks Parkway (The Ponds Subdivision), Summerville
- Station 21 - 4214 Ladson Road, Ladson
- Station 22 - 706 Miles Road, Summerville
- Station 23- 10410 Dorchester Road, Summerville
- DCFR Headquarters - 101 Ridge Street, Suite 6, St. George
All of this is to benefit kids whose parents might not be able to afford Christmas gifts this year.
“As a parent, knowing that some families have the burden of choosing between buying Christmas presents or putting food on the table or paying their electric bill, deeply saddens me,” Dorchester County Deputy Fire Chief Malcolm Burns said. “By donating toys to Toys for Tots, we are given the opportunity, to joyfully, take that one difficult decision out of the equation."
They will be collecting toys until Wednesday, December 5th.
