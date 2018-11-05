Downtown Charleston football field to see major renovation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Changes are coming to Stoney Field in downtown Charleston.
The home field for the Burke Bulldogs is set to get its renovation underway by the end of the year.
The field has dropped two to three feet over the last 54 years, City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said.
With the decrease in elevation, the area surrounding the field is prone to flooding.
“The turf is in great condition,” said Kronsberg. “When we get the microbursts of rain storms then everything outside of the turf gets saturated and we get the ponding.”
Kronsberg said there’s been talk of a plan to fix the field for about 20 years. That’s something Burke alum Leslie Russell can attest to.
“The flooding, the water, the worn-out benches, everything still looked the same,” Russell said of the field compared to when she marched on it back in 1982.
The City of Charleston and the Charleston County School District are both paying for the field improvements.
“This summer we promised to the Burke community, and the District 20 school board, that work would be moving forward on the field improvement this fall,” CCSD School Board Member Todd Garrett said.
The improvement was delayed with the football season following a change in the schedule for the weeks missed in storms. It is now scheduled to start in December.
Kronsberg said the city will be paying for renovations to the locker rooms and bathroom facilities.
The school board will be using $1 million from the one-cent sales tax that was approved by voters in 2016 to pay for the renovation to field.
The renovation will include putting mounds of dirt on the field that will settle and compress the soil to help slow down future settlement.
Kronsberg and Garrett said the plan is to have the field finished by the 2020 football season.
“It’ll be incredible,” Kronsberg said. “It’ll be a yearlong synthetic turf field.”
“It’s been several years we’ve wanted to get this done,” Garrett said.
For the 2018-19 school year Burke has been able to play on the field all but one game due to flooding.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.