Investigators arrest six people for fatal home invasion

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested six people for a fatal home invasion in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that the suspects from the Midlands and in the Lowcountry were arrested in connection with the incident that happened last week at a home on Geneva Road.
According to Ravenell, the US Marshals and an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy took three men into custody while three women were arrested earlier.
Investigators arrested 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath, and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton who are each charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Bond was deferred to a circuit court judge for a later date.
Deputies also arrested 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tamika Lopez and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson who have all been charged with accessory before and after the fact. Bond was set at $50,000 each.
OCSO authorities say the women knew of the plan and the fatal shooting after it happened.
The sheriff said information developed in the investigation identified the three male suspects as having taken part in the incident in which part was caught on security video on Oct. 27.
“The subjects are seen attempting to kick in a door in the video,” OCSO officials said."After an unsuccessful attempt, the subjects leave the camera view but manage to kick another door where an attempt to rob an occupant inside turned deadly."
Ravenell said Sutton was taken into custody in Gaston, Culbreath was apprehended at a North Charleston motel and Bradley was arrested in Columbia.
“There could have been absolutely nothing inside this residence that was worth a man’s life,” Ravenell said. “Nothing at all justifies this callous and brutal murder."
