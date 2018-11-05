Overnight lane closures scheduled for I-26, Mt. Pleasant intersection this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Several overnight lane closures are scheduled for Mount Pleasant and I-26 while crews work on the roads.
Partial lane closures and lane shifts will take place in the area of Long Point Road at Whipple Road beginning Monday and lasting for approximately two weeks because Mount Pleasant Waterworks needs to make repairs on utilities in the area.
The work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m, but two-way traffic will remain throughout the closures.
SCDOT will also close multiple lanes on I-26 westbound from milemarker 188 to 191 to allow for crews to put up girders in the westbound lanes. I-26 west right and left lanes
• Monday, November 5: 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.
• Tuesday, November 6: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
• Wednesday, November 7: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
• Thursday, November 8: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
Both lanes won’t be closed at the same time and one lane will always be maintained. The lane closure will be switched at some point in the night. In addition, the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be pacing traffic in the work zone to put girders up and drivers may have to wait up to 20 minutes while crews put up the girders.
Spurill Avenue in downtown Charleston will also be closed for most of the day on Monday and Wednesday. This closure is part of the Port Access Road Project in North Charleston. Next week crews will set precast concrete girders over the roadway at Spruill and Meeting Street.
