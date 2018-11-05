President Trump Calls Lowcountry Voters in Support of Katie Arrington

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Polls currently have GOP candidate Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham neck and neck but on Sunday Arrington gained a new element of support from President Donald Trump.
A robocall from Trump was sent to Lowcountry voters earlier urging them to support Arrington on at election polls.
In the call, Trump states:
“Liberal Democrat Joe Cunningham may be good for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, but he will be terrible for South Carolina. And, as you know, I know South Carolina very well - great people. We need Katie Arrington in Congress to keep our America First Agenda moving ahead. Katie is very, very good at every subject but a real pro at healthcare, our military, our vets, our 2nd Amendment. She wants to keep it strong. She wants to keep it powerful. She will take care of the people of South Carolina. She loves South Carolina.”
In response, Arrington agreed with the president, stating her stances on important issues facing the Lowcountry,
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.