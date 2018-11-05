President Trump Calls Lowcountry Voters in Support of Katie Arrington

“Liberal Democrat Joe Cunningham may be good for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, but he will be terrible for South Carolina. And, as you know, I know South Carolina very well - great people. We need Katie Arrington in Congress to keep our America First Agenda moving ahead. Katie is very, very good at every subject but a real pro at healthcare, our military, our vets, our 2nd Amendment. She wants to keep it strong. She wants to keep it powerful. She will take care of the people of South Carolina. She loves South Carolina.”