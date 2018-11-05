Principle responds to threatening note found at Berkeley middle school

“While we have not yet confirmed the identity of the individual who wrote the anonymous message concerning our campus, we have extensively investigated the matter and want to assure you that we are taking all precautionary measures to continue ensuring student safety. We know many of you remain concerned so we will have an increased law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow to help put your minds at ease. Your children matter to us and we will take any threat to their security seriously. Campus safety and security measures are in place daily, some seen and others unseen. Safety is and will remain our priority at all times. I look forward to seeing your children tomorrow and appreciate your trust and support.”