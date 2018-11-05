Stolen vehicle believed involved in NC child’s kidnapping traced to Lowcountry

LUMBERTON, NC (WCSC/WMBF/AP) - The vehicle witnesses say was involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl has been traced to the Summerville area, authorities say.
Witnesses described a man wearing all black with a yellow bandana over his face grabbing Hania Noelia Aguilar from a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday, Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker said.
Police said the 8th grader was waiting on the rest of the family to come outside and drive to school.
A witness told police the man forced the child into a green 2002 Ford Expedition, stole the vehicle and drove off with the child.
The van, with SC license plate NWS 984, is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, police say.
During a Monday news conference, Lumberton Police said they believe the vehicle belongs to a relative of the child and was stolen from the scene by Aguilar’s abductor.
North Carolina authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert in Aguilar’s disappearance at approximately 10 a.m. and provided a photo of a similar vehicle.
Police said they have been speaking with the family and investigators were going door to door asking anyone if they could provide any additional information.
She stands 5-feet tall, weighs 126 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seeing wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees her or the van is asked to call 911.
The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line to call with information to find Aguilar. The tip line number is 910-272-5871.
