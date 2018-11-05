22-vehicle wreck closes northbound side of Cosgrove Bridge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a massive traffic incident on the Gosgrove Bridge that involves as many as 22 vehicles, dispatchers say.
EMS crews have taken at least six people to the hospital.
The Cosgrove Bridge, also known as the North Bridge, was closed in both directions, deputies say, but a small amount of traffic was seen moving in the southbound lanes moments after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account posted about the closure.
Charleston County dispatchers say a total of 22 cars are involved in the crashes. All of the accidents appear to be minor, they say, but a growing backup appears to extend at least two miles from the scene.
But multiple police cars, tow trucks and at least one ambulance were spotted on an SCDOT traffic cam.
The first call came in at 7:34 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.