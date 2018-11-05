Wet week at times, weekend cool down ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A complex weather pattern will do a good job of keeping things cloudy, and occasionally wet, this week. Monday will feature lots of clouds and a few spotty showers. Overall, not much rain is expected today or tomorrow for Election Day. The best chance of rain on Tuesday will come toward the evening as a cold front, with a decaying line of storms, approaches the area. It looks like the cold front will stall out across the area on Wednesday bringing a decent chance of showers. This round of showers will exit Thursday morning, however, another round of rain will move in on Friday. This looks like the last of the rain chances for the week as a cold front is due to clear the area Friday night. This means drier weather for this upcoming weekend. The bigger story will be the cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the 60s this weekend with lows in the 40s. Until then, highs will be in the 70s/80s through Friday.