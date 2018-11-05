13-year-old Lumberton girl forced into vehicle and kidnapped Monday morning

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped after being forced into a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department.
It is said an unknown male grabbed Hania Noleia Aguilar who was standing in the yard and forced her into a Green 2002 Ford Expedition registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C.
The incident happened at 6:58 a.m. between Lots 38 and 39 in Rosewoods mobile home park. The vehicle was last seen leaving the mobile home park the SC registration number on the plate on the truck is NWS 984.
The report says that witnesses can‘t describe the suspect other than he had a yellow bandanna over his face. After grabbing the child he forced her into the Green Ford Expedition, stole it and drove away.
If anyone sees the vehicle or child please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845 immediately.
