Amendment 1 vote could change how state superintendent is chosen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - All ballots for the South Carolina 2018 elections have an educational element on them this year.
When at the polls, voters can find an option called the “Amendment 1” vote. This vote could change the way the state superintendent is chosen.
On Monday, parents and school board members were pushing to make sure the position of state superintendent continues to be chosen by the voters and not appointed by the governor.
If voting yes for Amendment 1, you are in favor of the position being appointed by the governor beginning in 2023.
“I would hope that they would do their due diligence to go to every party of the county and state, to find what the needs are from an academic stand point. You would hope the data alone would drive the decisions,” said Michael Miller, a Charleston County school board member.
If voting no to Amendment 1, then you want your vote to continue to control who holds the title of state superintendent.
Some say they want parents to always have a vote.
“Taking parents out of voicing their opinion on who is best, I think parents might want that responsibility,” Miller says.
The position could be appointed by the governor sooner than 2023, but only if current State Superintendent Molly Spearman steps down from her role.
Current Governor Henry McMaster and former governor Nikki Haley took to social media to ask people to vote yes to Amendment 1.
They both posted on Twitter announcing their support.
All polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
