Arrington supporters gather in Mt. Pleasant expecting a win

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Before polls closed across South Carolina, Republican Congressional candidate Katie Arrington was labeling her campaign’s watch party a “victory party.”
Arrington, who is fighting against Joe Cunningham for the senate seat currently held by outgoing Rep. Mark Sanford, will find out Tuesday night if she will become a Congresswoman.
Arrington defeated Sanford in the Republican primary earlier this year and then survived a car accident in June that left her critically injured and bounced back to fight an aggressive campaign against her opponent.
She answered critics who called her a puppet of President Donald Trump saying she has her own agenda that includes pushing for low taxes, building infrastructure and being tough on immigration.
Arrington has been quoted as calling the race between her and Cunningham a fight between “good versus evil.”
