The Citadel announces tuition increase for 2019-2020 school year

“The Board of Visitors determined that while a modest tuition increase is necessary, the on-going efforts to control costs and increase efficiency across campus support a raise of 2.5 percent, rather than the higher national projection for all institutions,” Col. Fred L. Price, Jr., Chairman of the Citadel Board of Visitors said. “We made the decision to set the tuition rates now to give cadets, students and their families more time to plan as they apply for financial assistance or make decisions about what college or graduate college to attend."