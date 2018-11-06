Claim of excessive force prompts release of body cam footage from Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an incident on Oct. 13 where one man accuses deputies of using excessive force.
Deputies from BCSO were called to the scene of a report of a family disturbance, according to the incident report.
Bernard Beaufort Jr. reported that his father, Bernard Beaufort Sr., pointed a gun at him during an argument.
While deputies were gathering more information, Beaufort Sr. refused to be placed in handcuffs, according to the incident report.
In the body camera video released by the sheriff’s office, one officer explains Beaufort Sr. is being detained, not arrested.
The incident report describes a physical altercation between Beaufort Sr. and an officer, where Beaufort Sr. resisted being detained.
“At that time, I delivered an open-handed palm-heel strike to Beaufort in an attempt to stun him so that officers on scene could secure him into handcuffs,” the report said.
In a video posted to Facebook Monday morning, Beaufort Sr. and his attorney, Tom Fernandez, said they believe the deputies used excessive force during the incident.
In the video, Fernandez said his client did not try to resist being detained and was unreasonably injured.
“You would think that he attacked the deputies. That he bit them, and that he would have been charged and arrested accordingly,” Fernandez said. “He was beaten to within an inch of his life.”
In response to the Facebook video, BCSO officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, where they addressed the allegations.
This is the second time in less than a week that BCSO has been accused of excessive force.
