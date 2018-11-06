Cunningham, Arrington tell voters what they like about each other

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s been a heated campaign for the first district congressional seat from the beginning.
During the Republican primaries, State Representative Katie Arrington challenged incumbent-Congressman Mark Sanford and won. On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Joe Cunningham made his first political bid for office.
Both have talked about the divisions they’ve seen, so what do they admire about each other?
“Any person who jumps into a race is doing it because they have interests they are trying to advance,” Cunningham said. “When I’m out in Hilton Head until 11:00 at night, and my wife is at home with our son, Representative Arrington makes similar sacrifices, and I think those should be applauded.”
“A devoted father and husband. I mean that’s without a doubt,” Arrington said. “But, I don’t appreciate how he has gone out of his way in every speech to attack my volunteers... and the smear campaign against me, which I haven’t done.”
They both said they feel confident heading into Tuesday’s election. On Monday, they were making their final pitch to voters.
“Remember what this election is about. This election is about you,” Arrington said. “This is an election about making sure the tax cuts are permanent. This election is about making our communities and our nation safer. This election is about getting infrastructure dollars back to this state, because we need it for flooding, for bridges, for roads.”
“We have a choice on the ballot,” Cunningham said. “A chance to bring people together to start working together on the issues facing the people at their own kitchen table, what they’re talking about at home. Like the traffic, the infrastructure, and banning off shore drilling. What impacts us here in the Lowcountry. Those are the issues I’ve run on.”
