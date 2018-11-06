Cunningham hoping for historic 1st Congressional district win

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - No Democrat has held South Carolina’s First Congressional District seat since the 1980s, but first-time candidate Joe Cunningham hasn’t let that stop him from running a fierce race.
Though Cunningham is running on the Democratic ticket, the candidate took a non-partisan approach in his campaign against GOP candidate Katie Arrington.
“Lowcountry Over Party” has been his slogan leading up to election day, promising coastal voters he will work across party lines to tackle issues like off-shore drilling and infrastructure needs.
That may be why some experts have called this race a competitive one. Cunningham has appealed to some Republican voters by offering a more moderate approach than Arrington’s staunch support of President Donald Trump and his initiatives.
Cunningham has even garnered support from some Republican mayors and other leaders in the Lowcountry.
But the question remained Tuesday whether that would be enough to help him topple the Republican majority that has controlled this district that spans across parts of 5 counties.
In a poll commissioned by End Citizens United, Arrington was favored by seven points heading into the general election.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.