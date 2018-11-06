DHEC closes shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston Co. after sewer overflow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control say crews have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County in response to the recent North Charleston Sewer District sewer line breach near the Ashley River.
“This closure affects all shellfish harvesting from Folly Road north to the Charleston Harbor” said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section. “The affected area will reopen once water quality data indicates that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting.”
On Thursday morning, workers discovered a hole in a sewer pipe in the Wando Woods community.
The hole was found between Apple Street and Floyd Circle, which is located in a marsh along the Ashley River.
