How to avoid issues at the polls and other frequently asked questions

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Walking into a polling place can be an intimidating venture and bring up a lot of questions.
How does straight-party voting work? What if I don’t want to cast my ballot on a machine and want to use paper instead? Do employers have to give people time off to vote? Can I bring my child in the voting booth with me?
These are just a few questions that tend to pop up. Luckily the South Carolina Election Commission has attempted to answer all those and more in their Frequently Asked Questions section.
Yes, you can take your child into the booth but make sure you don’t take a picture inside. It also gives tips on what to do if you find a candidate too close to the polling place.
Hopefully this gives you some piece of mind. Happy voting!
