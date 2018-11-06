How to shop for Christmas on a budget

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Kate Jaco is getting an early jump on her Christmas shopping.
“I have already pretty much finished the kids shopping I have just been looking for things over the summer and early fall,” Jaco said. In addition to an early start Jaco also set her Christmas budget. “We have multiple kids, extended family and teachers so we do set a budget and I do think we go slightly over it but at least we are in the ball park and can plan for that,” she said.
Debbie Kidd is the Director and a Financial Coach at Origin SC, and said is way ahead of the game. Kidd says she often sees many people needing financial advice come the first of the year because of over spending and maxing out credit cards during the holidays.
“So we rush right up to the Christmas season and start spending everything we have and regret the bills that we normally need to pay,” Kidd said.
Kidd says the key to staying on budget when it comes to Christmas shopping is to use debit card or cash and have a handy list of you you intend to shop for to keep you on track.
She also recommends opening a separate account specifically for the holidays. Kidd added using only that money in the holiday account helps make you be a smarter shopper.
Also, having a list of who you are specifically shopping for helps you narrow down your spending.
“Make that list and look at and cross out who you feel its ok if you don’t get them a gift this year,” says Kidd. Jaco says having both a budget and a plan allows her to really enjoy what the season is really about.
“Not having to be frantic about running around and trying to get gifts or stressed about money helps to be able to slow down and enjoy this time of year,” Jaco said.
Kidd says a helpful resource you can use when it comes to making and sticking to your budget is by signing up for financial Coaching workshops offered at Orgin SC.
Kidd says this local center helps people find solutions to managing money, improving credit, and planning for the future.
For more information about Origin SC you can call them at (843) 735-7802.
