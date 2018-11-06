’I just want you back:’ FBI offering $15K for information that leads to locating missing 13-year-old NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The FBI is issuing a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the location of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was reportedly abducted Monday in Lumberton.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have in the case, no matter how small it may seem.
A member of the FBI read a note from Aguilar’s mother, which was written to her daughter. It said:
“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”
On Tuesday morning, the search for Aguilar continued along Elizabethtown Road near the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
According to a news release from the FBI, troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed drivers the missing poster of Aguilar and directed some drivers to a nearby area to speak with a detective. The goal was to identify people who travel the route daily and may have seen something when Aguilar was reportedly abducted.
Witnesses say an unknown male grabbed the teen who was standing in a yard around 7:00 a.m. Monday and forced her into a green 2002 Ford Expedition that is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina.
The Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, North Carolina SBI, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rockingham Police Department, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Community Corrections and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are following a number of leads to find Aguilar.
A news conference is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lumberton Police Department.
If you have any information on Aguilar’s whereabouts, contact Sgt. Pete Locklear with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 or the FBI.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.