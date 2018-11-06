Some report long lines in tri-county as polls open

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Long lines have been reported across the Lowcountry as polls open in the 2018 midterm elections.
One voter in Goose Creek reported it took her 45 minutes to vote at Crowfield Baptist Church. Another waited an hour at Stratford High School in Berkeley County. At C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, voters reported a long but moving line.
First district congressional candidate Katie Arrington is scheduled to vote at 10:30 a.m. at her polling place in Summerville while Joe Cunningham will vote in West Ashley.
Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Joe Debney said all voting machines are working except for five and there have been no reports of voting machine issues yet to the board.
Debney added there have been issues with the laptops that check people in, but that has not stopped people from voting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.