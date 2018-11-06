Lowcountry businesses, restaurants offering special Veterans Day deals

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Businesses across the Lowcountry and the nation are offering special deals and freebies to veterans leading up to Veterans Day on Sunday.
Veterans Day occurs every Nov. 11, was originally known as Armistice Day but was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by a proclamation from President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The date was selected to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany officially ended hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
In 2018, Veterans Day falls on a Sunday, so some businesses are choosing to observe Veterans Day on Monday.
