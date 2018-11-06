Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 45 catches for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 37-21 win over Cleveland. The Beaufort native has 46 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 5 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Waived by Houston. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 13-6 loss to Miami
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 1 tackle in a 13-6 win over the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 22 tackles, 1 sack and 4.5 TFL.