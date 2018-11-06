Man not allowed to wear Trump shirt votes shirtless

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Be careful what you’re wearing to vote Tuesday.
In South Carolina, you’re not allowed to distribute any campaign material within 200 feet of the polling place, and that includes clothing, according to state elections officials.
At the Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Department polling location, a man wearing a shirt supporting President Trump was told he couldn’t wear the clothing inside the polling place, according to witness Todd Price. So instead, the man took it off and voted shirtless, Price said.
“Delaware, Kansas, Montana, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont have laws similar to Minnesota’s. South Carolina also has a restriction, but it applies only to what can be worn inside the polling place by candidates themselves, not voters,” according to NBC News.
The June 14, 2018, ruling brings into question the legality of bans in other states, but right now, the restrictions remain.
