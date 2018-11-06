McMaster campaign prepares for anticipated victory celebration in Columbia

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign is hoping South Carolina voters will elect him to his first full term as governor.
Campaign staffers were setting the scene Tuesday afternoon for what they expect will be a victory celebration.
In his campaign ads, McMaster did not even acknowledge that he has an opponent on this race. McMaster took over as governor in January 2017 after Nikki Haley resigned from office to become the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.
During his campaign, McMaster said his administration created 24,000 jobs and said more South Carolinians are working than ever before with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.
Now he’s hoping that the people of South Carolina want to give him a shot as a full term governor and that when the polls close at 7 p.m., that’s what the votes will reflect that.
McMaster is being challenged by state Rep. James Smith.
