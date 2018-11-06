Oceanside Collegiate, Bishop England punch tickets to state finals

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A first time for one, old hat for another: Oceanside Collegiate and Bishop England will play for a state title in their respective classes Saturday after both captured a lower state Title Monday night.
The Landsharks made school history with their 3-0 win over Gray Collegiate in the 2A match. It marked the first lower state title for Oceanside Collegiate in the sport in the first year they’ve been eligible for the postseason.
The War Eagles gave them a run in the third set. Gray Collegiate needed just one more point several times to win the set. But Oceanside battled back and closed out the match with a 27-25 win.
Bishop England needed four sets to beat Battery Creek in the 3A final. The Battling Bishops are seeking their record 19th straight state championship Saturday. They’ve got to beat Powdersville at 2:30 to get it.
The Landsharks will play at noon. All five matches will be at White Knoll High School near Columbia.
