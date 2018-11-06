Police arrest student accused of bringing loaded gun to Stratford High School

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department has announced the arrest of a Stratford High School student who is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school.
Police announced the arrest Tuesday afternoon of a juvenile who they say brought the gun to Stratford High School on Oct. 16.
According to police, he was taken into custody by GCPD investigators.
“Assisted by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the subject was located in Dorchester County and apprehended without incident,” GCPD officials said."He will be charged by GCPD for the weapons violation and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for adjudication."
On the morning of Oct. 16, police say a student ran away from campus after a loaded gun was found inside his bookbag.
An SRO was notified by the sheriff’s office that a student may be armed with a gun from a recent break-in, and found the student and brought him to the office.
A report states when a school administrator was called to conduct a search, the student ran from the school.
A loaded gun was then found in the student’s bag, GCPD officials said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.