Police investigating after body found in Georgetown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Georgetown on Tuesday.
Georgetown police say officers responded at 2 p.m. to North Hazard Street and Prince Street in reference to a body lying in the ditch beside the railroad tracks.
The person was then transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
“The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin,” GPD officials said. “The cause of death is unclassified at this time and an autopsy is expected to be completed tomorrow.”
If anyone has any information you are asked to call police at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-545-4400 or contact authorities with the Georgetown Police app.
“The body was recovered with the assistance of the Georgetown City Fire Department and the Georgetown County Coroner’s office,” police said.
