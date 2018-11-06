Report: Suspended Charleston Co. teacher lived with W. Va high school student, inappropriately touched him

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A suspended Charleston County teacher lived with a high school student and inappropriately touched him when he was a teacher at a West Virginia high school, according to new allegations stated in a teaching certificate revocation order.
The West Virginia Department of Education released the revocation order for Jack G. Dailey, Jr. which details Dailey’s tenure at Poca High School in Poca, West Virginia, from 2011 to 2012 where he was a teacher and coach of the boy’s tennis team.
Last week, the South Carolina Board of Education suspended Dailey regarding an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student in West Virginia. An order states that Dailey was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 8.
According to WVDE documents, the student in question testified he had moved into Dailey’s house during the summer before his senior year of high school. The student said he and Dailey kept the living arrangement secret from school administrators.
The student testified that Dailey began touching or fondling him inappropriately in the morning when the student was supposed to be getting up and ready for school, and would rub his back.
“Mr. Dailey’s touching eventually progressed to other areas of the [student’s] body,” WVDE documents state.
According to the student, Dailey also took pictures of him.
The student testified Dailey posed online as a female modeling agent and convinced the student to take pictures of himself. Dailey ended up taking pictures of the student in his underwear and tried to convince the student to pose nude, according to WVDE docuements.
The student said after graduating from high school, Dailey tried to control his life by seeking to isolate him from his college friends and his family. According to the student, Daily monitored the student’s social media, texting and phone activity.
The revocation order by WVDE states that on June 2011, a family member complained to the Putnam County Schools that Dailey was engaging in inappropriate personal conduct with the student which involved buying gifts for the student, letting the student use Dailey’s personal vehicle and taking the student on trips.
A letter dated June 6, 2011, stated the Putnam County Schools superintendent directed Dailey to cease the behavior immediately. Dailey was told that he had “blurred the line” between himself and the student.
On the night of August 19, 2011, police responded to several 911 calls that a man had thrown a juvenile in the truck of his car at a local shopping plaza and then drove off at a high rate of speed.
Authorities say the vehicle belonged to Dailey, who claimed it was a joke involving members of his boy’s tennis team. One of the passengers was the student, school officials said.
On Aug. 23, 2011, Dailey was suspended without pay for 10 working days for insubordination and immorality, the documents state. Officials say the suspension was due to Dailey’s kidnapping prank and his continued personal relationship with the student.
The following month, the sheriff notified the superintendent of a late-night traffic involving Dailey and some juveniles.
A later dated Oct. 11, 2011, stated the superintendent expressed concern with Dailey about him continuing to cross professional boundaries with students, and specifically cited Dailey’s relationship with the student.
“Specifically, Mr. Dailey was instructed to maintain only a professional teacher-student relationship with students,” the order stated. “He was instructed not to have students in his home for any purpose.”
The following month, the superintendent addressed Dailey once again regarding violations of the teacher-student relationship involving the student.
In December of that year, Dailey was presented with conditions to abide by to retain his position with Putnam County Schools. Those conditions included suspension without pay for 10 working days, required him to resign as tennis coach, undergo a psychological assessment with counseling, and agree to maintain only a professional teaching relationship with students.
Dailey agreed to the conditions set.
“Mr. Dailey’s psychological assessment revealed that he has a history of repeated inappropriate behavior and poor judgment involving a particular student that has persisted despite being told by his employer that he was subject to discharge if he continued such behavior,” WVDE documents stated.
Dailey said he considered the student to be a member of the family, and questioned how his employer could dictate his family activities, the documents state.
WVDE documents state the psychologist concluded from Dailey’s recent “history of repeated violations, combined with his lack of insight and self-awareness, it does not appear that he is highly motivated to make changes.”
The psychologist concluded Dailey was “at substantial risk for continuing his pattern of behavior” and that more violations were likely.
Dailey was allowed to return to teaching, but he allowed the student to hang out in his office, and forged the name of the student’s guardian’s name on a permission slip for a science and engineering festival in DC, according to school officials.
Dailey resigned from the teaching position in May 16, 2012.
On December of 2017, Dailey applied for a teaching position with the WVDE Office of Diversion and Transition Programs.
According to WVDE records, in his application, Dailey denied ever being disciplined or suspended from any employment following allegations of misconduct, denied being subject of a review or investigation concerning allegations of misconduct, and denied resigning from an education-based position where there was reason to believe an investigation for misconduct was underway or imminent.
Dailey said he was moving back from South Carolina after enrolling his son in graduate school.
“No evidence was presented at the hearing that Mr Dailey has a son. Mr. Dailey was representing to the WVDE that his former student is his son,” school documents state.
Dailey, a business applications instructor at Baptist Hill Middle High School in Hollywood, was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 8, according to Charleston County School District Spokesman Andy Pruitt. CCSD took that action after it learned of a hearing conducted by the West Virginia Board of Education on Sept. 15, Pruitt said.
West Virginia school authorities shared the transcript with the South Carolina State Department of Education, which, in turn, shared it with the Charleston County School District.
Dailey did not appear at a hearing before the West Virginia’s Board of Education to provide a defense to accusations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student in that state, according to the suspension order from the South Carolina State Board of Education. Dailey was also accused of providing inaccurate employment information on his application with the West Virginia Department of Education when he worked there, the document states.
When Dailey did not appear, the West Virginia Board of Education permanently revoked Dailey’s teaching license on Oct. 26.
“The South Carolina Department of Education has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Mr. Dailey may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under his instruction, and that emergency action is required,” the order states.
The board decided to summarily suspend Dailey’s South Carolina teaching license until a due process hearing is held or the matter is “otherwise resolved,” the order states.
