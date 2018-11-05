SCDNR seizes over 1,000 pounds of fish from a boat operating without proper permits

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources seized more than 1,000 pounds of fish from a boat operating without proper permits.
According to an SCDNR press release, the seizure happened at the docks in Little River near Water Front Avenue on Oct. 27.
Officers asked two employees of the boat to produce federal permits for catching snapper and grouper, but they reportedly didn't have any.
Then, officers discovered around 25 percent of the fish had already been unloaded and iced for sale, the release stated. About 240 pounds had been delivered to a local restaurant, where staff took possession of the illegal catch unknowingly.
The owner of the restaurant was also able to buy the fish that were delivered to it from the SCDNR at fair market value instead of seizing it.
According to the release, the money paid to the SCDNR will be held until after the trial and be forfeited to the agency if the men are found guilty.
Officers also discovered out-of-season cobia and yellow snapper that was reportedly hidden on purpose.
Around 1,500 pounds of fish were seized, including what was delivered to the restaurant. The two suspects involved face fines of up to $3,000.
