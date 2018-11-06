Smith feeling confident about chances of winning governor’s race ahead of Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC/WIS) - The man hoping to unseat current Gov. Henry McMaster went into Election Day saying he felt confident about the chances of the upset.
State Rep. James Smith said Saturday the record turnout for absentee voting was a reason for that confidence, even as some recent polling data showing him down 15 percentage points behind McMaster. Smith said he believes the polls do not accurately represent the voters of South Carolina, adding his campaign’s internal polling shows an entirely new electorate with voters who are looking for a change in leadership.
Smith ran a campaign that was very different than his opponent. He said that if he were to be elected is the next governor of South Carolina, he would focus on improving education, making healthcare affordable for everyone. But he said he would focus his leadership on the people of South Carolina.
Smith and his running mate, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, faced a big challenge running as Democratic candidates in a state known for voting strongly Republican. The last time the Palmetto state elected a Democratic governor was 20 years ago, in 1998, when Jim Hodges defeated then incumbent Republican Gov. David Beasley.
But Smith’s team is hopeful but the people of South Carolina are looking for something different this year.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and the Smith campaign will wait for the results in Columbia.
