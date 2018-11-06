Unseasonably warm Election Day may end with a few showers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front racing through the Southeast will provide unseasonably warm temperatures for Election Day and a brief shot of rain this evening. The rain chance will stay low during the day with more sunshine expected than yesterday. That is going to result in an increase in temperatures today. Highs should reach the low to mid 80s. The cold front will arrive this evening with the chance of scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm. This front will stall out nearby keeping things unsettled at times into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will arrive Friday night bringing an end to the rain chances and much cooler weather for the weekend!