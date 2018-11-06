Woman captures North Charleston shooting on Snapchat while escaping bullets

“I began to run, but as I’m running you can literally see and hear the bullets flying nearby,” Reena said. “There was a guy that I guess saw I was in danger because I wasn’t down. He kept telling me to get down so I stopped and attempted to get down. Then it kind of stopped, so I prepared to try and run again and that’s when he told me to get down again. And right at that moment a bullet flew right in front of me.”