Woman captures North Charleston shooting on Snapchat while escaping bullets

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman captured the moment gunshots went off at a party in North Charleston this past weekend.
The shooting happened at BG’s Events and Rentals on Sunday morning just after 1 a.m. That’s located in the shopping center at the corner of Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester Road.
Reena Robinson took the video as bullets were flying past her.
She was waiting in line to get into the party when the shooting happened. She lives out of town and a friend invited her to join.
Reena said she’s thankful to be alive after a close call.
“I began to run, but as I’m running you can literally see and hear the bullets flying nearby,” Reena said. “There was a guy that I guess saw I was in danger because I wasn’t down. He kept telling me to get down so I stopped and attempted to get down. Then it kind of stopped, so I prepared to try and run again and that’s when he told me to get down again. And right at that moment a bullet flew right in front of me.”
Robinson says the bullet could have hit her in the head if wasn’t for that man telling her to get down as she was trying to get to her car.
Bullet holes and shattered glass at nearby businesses are left behind.
North Charleston police say one person was shot and another person was hit by a car during the chaos. Police have not made any arrests yet.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says officers are investigating.
“It’s sad that you go out to have a good time and you have the right mind and right attitude, but other folks think differently,” Burgess said. “It’s a sad situation but as law enforcement and with the community’s help, from the people that were there, they are giving us good information and we’ll find that person.”
On Monday afternoon, Burgess was taking part in his Stop the Violence March on Riverview Avenue.
That’s near where police say a 21-year-old was shot a killed by a teen on Saturday.
“I have family that lives down here. My nephew died down here years ago so I’m familiar with the family,” Burgess said. “It’s a disheartening thing to see a grandmother and a grandfather so out of it because their child died in the house right in front of the grandmother. That’s traumatic.”
Burgess walks to take a stand for victims and their families and to let them know the police department cares.
There were three shootings in North Charleston over the weekend.
“I really do hope that my message behind the video is taken seriously, not just the fact that the girl filming...that’s a message for your guys to think twice about your environments,” Robinson said.
If you have any information about the shooting at BG’s Events and Rentals, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry. You will remain anonymous.
