Bruce Ellington signs with Lions

Former Gamecock was let go by Texans last month

November 6, 2018 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:00 PM

DETROIT, MI (WCSC) - Berkeley alum and former South Carolina star Bruce Ellington signed a deal with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not released.

Ellington, who was released by the Texans last month, had played in 3 games this season with Houston making 8 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. He was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of September with a hamstring injury.

Detroit will be the 3rd stop for the Lowcountry native. Ellington was drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent 2 seasons there before he was let go and signed with the Texans.

