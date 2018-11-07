The Citadel Announces 2019 Baseball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Twenty-eight home games at Joe Riley Park and nine games against NCAA Regional teams highlight The Citadel’s 2019 baseball schedule that was released Wednesday.
“This will be an exciting year against another slate of tough opponents,” said head coach Tony Skole. “It is going to be a challenge every time we line up. In order to compete at the top of the Southern Conference and at a championship level, we have to play better and learn to win on the road. This schedule will give us this opportunity as we continue to grow our program and continue to solidify our foundation.
"Our non-conference schedule will definitely prepare our ball club for the always difficult Southern Conference schedule. Our coaching staff and players are excited. It will be fun to watch this group compete."
The Bulldogs open the season with 10-straight games at The Joe. The season opens with a three-game series against Delaware State (Feb. 15-17), followed by a series with Michigan (Feb. 23-25). After a midweek game against Kent State (Feb. 27), the home stand closes out with a three-game series against North Alabama (March 1-3).
The Citadel hits the road for the first time on March 5 as it travels to face South Carolina. The game is the first of a home-and-home with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Riley Park on March 12.
The month of March also includes a weekend series with Charleston Southern (March 9-12) with Friday and Sunday’s games played at Riley Park and the middle game played in Ladson. The Bulldogs will travel to Ladson again for a midweek game on April 3.
After a weekend road trip to Indiana State (March 15-17), the Bulldogs open conference play at home against VMI (March 22-24). The month concludes with a midweek game at the College of Charleston (March 26) and a conference series at Furman (March 29-31).
The Bulldogs will play four of their first five games in April at home before embarking on a 13-game road swing. A conference series with Mercer (April 5-7) and a game against CofC (April 9) is followed by road trips to Samford (April 12-14), South Florida (April 18-20), Georgia Southern (April 23) and UNCG (April 26-28). The month concludes with a game against Georgia (April 30) at SRP Park in North Augusta.
The Citadel plays their final two weekend series at home against Wofford (May 3-5) and ETSU (May 10-12). The rest of May will be spent on the road with games at Clemson (May 8), CofC (May 14) and Western Carolina (May 16-18).
The Southern Conference Tournament will be held May 22-26 at Fluor Field in Greenville.