22 Clemson beats The Citadel, 100-80

Notes: Clemson started 1-0 for the 34th-straight season dating back to the 1985-86 campaign … Clemson improves to 61-22 all-time against The Citadel and extends its win streak to 16 games dating back to the 1980-81 season … Brad Brownell recorded his 150th career victory … Clemson scored 100 points for the first time since Nov. 23, 2009 (102-66 win over Winthrop) … 100 points is the most scored under Brownell at Clemson (Tigers previously scored 95 on two occasions) … Clemson boasted six double-digit scorers for the first time since 2009 … Marcquise Reed recorded his fourth career double-double … Reed posted a career-high 13 rebounds … Reed collected his 25th career 20-point game … Reed recorded the 28th “Triple Leadership” in Clemson history … Reed also posted a “Quad Leadership” with a team-high four steals … Reed also eclipsed 900 points in a Clemson uniform (902) … Aamir Simms notched a career-high 16 points on a career-best six made shots … Clyde Trapp netted a career-high 13 points (previous high was 8 against Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 22, 2017) … dating back to last season, the Tigers are 19-2 in their home white uniform … four Tigers earned their first minutes at Clemson: John Newman III (18 minutes), Hunter Tyson (12), Javan White (4) and Parker Fox (1).