Clemson’s Lawrence Named O’Brien Semifinalist

This season, Lawrence has completed 123-188 passes for 1,549 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, helping guide the nation's seventh-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (538.0). He has already set school records for a true freshman in passing yards (1,549), passing touchdowns (18) and wins as a starting quarterback (five), and his 18 touchdowns rank first in the ACC despite Lawrence not starting any of the team's first four contests.