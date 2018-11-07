Coastal Carolina Opens Season with Win Over Ferrum

After trading baskets in the early-going, Coastal kicked it into high gear with a 21-0 run to take a commanding 30-point lead at 49-19 with 3:30 left in the first half as Coastal held Ferrum scoreless for 7:38. Pierce had three consecutive 3-pointers in the run and 11 points in the half. Meanwhile, Cuthbertson already had 10 points and 6 rebounds at the half.