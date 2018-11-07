Crash on I-526 WB causes 6-mile backup

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A crash near the Don Hot Bridge caused a massive backup in the westbound lanes of I-526.
The crash blocked the left westbound lane near mile marker 20, the Virginia Avenue exit. The incident was reported at approximately 5 p.m. and has since been cleared, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
But the residual slowdown continued well past 5:30 p.m.
Drive times from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley slowed to 138 minutes, nearly seven times the normal time. Drivers were moving an average of about 4 mph in the area, as of shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Drive times in the eastbound lanes were significantly better, with the commute from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant reaching 27 mph, with average speeds of 42 mph.
There was no word on injuries in the initial crash.
