CSU opens with easy win over Columbia International

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - Travis McConico and Duncan LeXander each scored 17 points and Charleston Southern beat NAIA Columbia International 100-68 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
McConico sank five of CSU's 16 3-pointers and Deontaye Buskey added three 3-pointers and 11 points. Christian Keeling was held to 13 points on 5-of-16 shots.
Keeling, who became the fifth player in Big South history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, ranked second in the conference in scoring, sixth in steals, and tenth in rebounding last season.
CSU starts the year with a stretch of four games in 10 days. The Bucs' 13-game nonconference schedule is highlighted by trips to Clemson and Florida.
The Rams are led by first-year head coach Tony Stockman. Freshman Eric Graham had 11 points and nine rebounds, but also nine turnovers. CIU turned it over 30 times.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)